Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New York

Current Records: Phoenix 42-18; New York 34-27

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET April 26 at Madison Square Garden. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Suns will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Phoenix came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, falling 128-119. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points.

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 120-103. New York's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Julius Randle led the charge as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Now might not be the best time to take Phoenix against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Phoenix is now 42-18 while New York sits at 34-27. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the matchup with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Phoenix have won six out of their last ten games against New York.