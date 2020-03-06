Watch Knicks vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Knicks vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New York
Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-24; New York 19-43
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Oklahoma City is on the road again Friday and plays against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Thunder won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
OKC beat the Detroit Pistons 114-107 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, falling 112-104. Despite the loss, New York had strong showings from point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 20 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds, and power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.
Oklahoma City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The Thunder are now 38-24 while New York sits at 19-43. A couple stats to keep an eye on: OKC enters the contest with 22.9 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Knicks is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.99
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against New York.
- Jan 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. New York 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. New York 105
- Nov 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. New York 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 122
- Nov 20, 2015 - New York 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
