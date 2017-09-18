WATCH: Kobe Bryant's daughter gets buckets over her old man
Kobe's daughter is already using some of his crafty moves
Before he retired at the end of the 2015-16 season, Kobe Bryant was one of the best scorers the NBA had ever seen. In addition to his impressive athletic ability, Kobe had all sorts of crafty moves that helped him score all around the court.
As it turns out, he's already passing on those skills to his daughter.
Sunday, after the Los Angeles Sparks clinched a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their semifinal series, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were inspired to get on the court themselves. It didn't take long for the 11-year-old to start giving her dad some buckets.
Even when Kobe tried to play right in her face, she wisely created some space for herself with a little jab step and shoulder nudge, then stepped back and drained the jumper.
Swish.
Looks like Kobe's going to have to go back into his musecage if he ever wants to win a one-on-one matchup with his daughter.
-
Report: Wolves, Wiggins close on deal
Minnesota's first practice is set for this weekend
-
Dragic has high praise for Luka Doncic
Dragic and Doncic lead Slovenia to their first EuroBasket title on Sunday
-
WATCH: Curry hits PK at Stamford Bridge
Curry was in London for the big Chelsea-Arsenal match on Sunday
-
Delaney no longer overseeing NBA refs
The league also appears to be moving in a more technology-driven approach
-
Ainge: Unlikely Tatum wins ROY
Tatum will have to compete with a number of players for minutes on the wing
-
How seven bad NBA teams can be decent
Here's a look at how some bottom dwellers might defy the odds and crash into the playoffs
Add a Comment