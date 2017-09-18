WATCH: Kobe Bryant's daughter gets buckets over her old man

Before he retired at the end of the 2015-16 season, Kobe Bryant was one of the best scorers the NBA had ever seen. In addition to his impressive athletic ability, Kobe had all sorts of crafty moves that helped him score all around the court.

As it turns out, he's already passing on those skills to his daughter.

Sunday, after the Los Angeles Sparks clinched a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their semifinal series, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were inspired to get on the court themselves. It didn't take long for the 11-year-old to start giving her dad some buckets.

Even when Kobe tried to play right in her face, she wisely created some space for herself with a little jab step and shoulder nudge, then stepped back and drained the jumper.

@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Swish.

Looks like Kobe's going to have to go back into his musecage if he ever wants to win a one-on-one matchup with his daughter.