WATCH: Kristaps Porzingis blocks Cody Zeller three times ... on one possession

Kristaps Porzingis has gotten off to an outstanding start this season.

Coming into Tuesday night's slate of games, he was second in scoring, averaging 30.2 points per game, and on Sunday night poured in a career-high 40 points.

However, he's not just doing work on the offensive end, as the Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller found out in a big way on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Hornets big man drove to the basket, but was denied by Kyle O'Quinn. He recovered the ball, however, and went up again. This time, Porzingis sent him away.

Again, however, Zeller got the loose ball and went up to the rim. Yet again, Porzingis rejected his attempt. Still again Zeller got the ball, and tried to go up for a fourth attempt at the basket. And, well, you guessed it. Porzingis said no.

Block party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/M07rqrdlgo — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 8, 2017

Boom. Three straight attempts, three straight blocks by KP.

The big Latvian was fired up about the sequence, and let the raucous MSG crowd know about it.

Coming into the game, Porzingis was third in the league with 2.22 blocks per game, and his average should be going up after this effort.