WATCH: Kyrie gives game-worn shoes, jersey to members of military after Celtics win

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving had trouble with his protective mask all night, but his vision wasn't obscured at all in the moments immediately following the game.

Irving scored a game-high 25 points while leading the Celtics to a 109-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets in his first game back since suffering a minor facial fracture on Friday. On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, Irving walked toward the stands after the game and handed his game-worn shoes and jersey to members of the military in attendance.

On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, @KyrieIrving wanted to thank some soldiers in attendance himself pic.twitter.com/s7Hk6D9Pog — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

On Monday the Nets helped put on a basketball game for veterans at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.

This evening our guys teamed up with @GEICO to coach a game of veterans from Fort Hamilton!



Coach @SDinwiddie_25 pulled out the win over Coach @QuincyAcy in OT 😁 pic.twitter.com/xvNd2RNWCs — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2017

Boston will look for its 14th straight win on Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics' franchise record for consecutive wins is 19, set during the 2008-09 season.