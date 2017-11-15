WATCH: Kyrie gives game-worn shoes, jersey to members of military after Celtics win
Celtics point guard makes a special gesture after the team's 13th straight win
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving had trouble with his protective mask all night, but his vision wasn't obscured at all in the moments immediately following the game.
Irving scored a game-high 25 points while leading the Celtics to a 109-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets in his first game back since suffering a minor facial fracture on Friday. On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, Irving walked toward the stands after the game and handed his game-worn shoes and jersey to members of the military in attendance.
On Monday the Nets helped put on a basketball game for veterans at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.
Boston will look for its 14th straight win on Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics' franchise record for consecutive wins is 19, set during the 2008-09 season.
