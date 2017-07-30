WATCH: Kyrie Irving laughs hysterically as Steph Curry mocks LeBron James

Kyrie Irving to the Golden State Warriors?

OK, probably not, but Irving was having plenty of fun with Steph Curry on Saturday night at Harrison Barnes' wedding, laughing along hysterically as the two-time MVP mocked LeBron James' workout videos.

As you may recall, shortly after the Finals ended in defeat for the Cavaliers, LeBron posted an Instagram video of himself doing some interesting moves during a break from one of his workouts.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Intentionally or not, it was pretty funny, and a lot of people, both at the time and since, have made fun of his dad moves. Curry was the latest to do so, as he theatrically mimicked The King's moves, much to the delight of Irving.

Hmmm... seemed like Kyrie was getting a kick out of Steph poking fun at LeBron last night, huh?



(via ryanonlyryan / IG) pic.twitter.com/gUNNxQTghq — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 30, 2017

Welp.

Sooooo ... all those reports about LeBron and Kyrie's relationship being broken certainly seem correct.

I mean, sure, they were at a wedding, so Kyrie probably had a few drinks, but even drunk you don't laugh that hard at someone on an opposing team mocking your teammate unless you're just completely fed up with them. Steph's impression wasn't even that great. Kyrie just seemed so pleased that another player also found LeBron's videos lame.

All we need now to complete this chapter is a passive aggressive tweet from LeBron with a bunch of hashtags.