Russell Westbrook has been a Los Angeles Laker for less than two months, and he's already making the most of his Hollywood star power. The former MVP and nine-time All-NBA selection appeared alongside his new Lakers teammate LeBron James in Nas' "Brunch on Sundays" music video.

The newly formed Lakers duo of Westbrook and James, Swizz Beatz, Hit-Boy, Cordae and Lil Rel Howery all joined Nas for brunch at Catch LA for the video. Each of the attendees wore all-white and enjoyed an expansive spread of steak and eggs, bellinis, mimosas, lobster, waffles, sushi, eggs, pancakes, avocado toast and crab cakes.

As of publication, the "Brunch on Sundays" has over 297,000 views and 24,000 likes on YouTube. Omar Jones directed the video while Peter Brittenbender and Mass Appeal's Annie Chen executive produced.

"Brunch on Sundays" is a single on Nas' newest album, King's Disease II, which released in August. The album reportedly sold 51,500 equivalent units and 16,000 album sales in its first week..

Like Nas, the 32-year-old Westbrook and 36-year-old James are seasoned veterans trying to recapture some of their old glory. Westbrook averaged a triple-double last season, but his Washington Wizards mustered only one win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. James' Lakers failed to repeat their 2019-20 title run after losing in six to the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harell and a first-round pick for Westbrook -- and two second-rounders -- with the hopes of him becoming James' most dynamic backcourt mate since Kyrie Irving. Both Westbrook and James are noted gym rats, and the Lakers' Twitter proved that hasn't changed despite their music video appearance. Perhaps brunching together can help them build the off-court chemistry to tie it all together.