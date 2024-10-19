SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA preseason doesn't always provide the best basketball, but it never fails to produce heartwarming stories. While stars and established players are tuning up and shaking off the rust, dozens of other hopefuls are fighting and battling every minute in an effort to fulfill their NBA dream. We've seen former UPS workers, Uber drivers and most recently a bartender signed to contracts out of training camp, and it really puts into perspective what a privilege it is to compete under the world's brightest basketball lights.

We got another dose of wholesome content on Friday night when, due to most of the Los Angeles Lakers regulars resting, guard Quincy Olivari got the nod at starting point guard in the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The undrafted rookie out of Xavier performed well, putting up a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds in the 132-74 loss, but the highlight of his night came outside of game action.

That's because Olivari got to meet his basketball idol, Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar didn't suit up for the game, but he took the time to introduce himself to Olivari, who got emotional afterward discussing the meeting.

"It's crazy because I've liked him since I was in like sixth grade. I don't even know what to say, man. Like, that's my favorite player ever," the 23-year-old Olivari said. "The first thing he told me was like, 'I'm a big fan of your game,' and truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey -- he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. And like, I just wanted to be like him so badly. "Just to be able to meet him, him being able to have some respect for me, and then us to talk in the back -- he gave me a pair of his shoes and signed them. That meant the world to me, man. My dad knows, my mom knows -- like, it just means a lot. I don't know, it just means a lot."

Olivari also posted a video of a younger version of himself getting his jersey signed by Curry.

It was clearly an overwhelming experience for Olivari, who, truth be told, played a little bit like his idol on Friday night. He went 5 for 9 from 3-point range, including this one where he made a Curry-esque relocation to the corner for an open look.

It remains to be seen whether Olivari will make the Lakers' opening night roster, but he certainly took advantage of his opportunity by averaging nearly nine points in four games on 8-for-14 3-point shooting. Even if his basketball journey takes him away from the NBA, Olivari will always remember the night he got to meet the player he emulated growing up.