Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 17-27; Los Angeles 28-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Staples Center. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Philadelphia 76ers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Los Angeles fell to the Sixers 109-101. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 19 points, and point guard Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland bagged a 103-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to power forward Larry Nance Jr., who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards along with five assists, and center Jarrett Allen, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Los Angeles is now 28-17 while Cleveland sits at 17-27. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the contest with only 106.8 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is worst in the league in points per game, with only 104 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.