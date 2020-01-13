Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 12-27; Los Angeles 32-7

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Cleveland will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 111-103 on Saturday. PG Collin Sexton (25 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 125-110. It was another big night for PF Kyle Kuzma, who had 36 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 12-27 and Los Angeles to 32-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, Los Angeles enters the contest with 48.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.