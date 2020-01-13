Watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Cleveland 12-27; Los Angeles 32-7
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Cleveland will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 111-103 on Saturday. PG Collin Sexton (25 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 125-110. It was another big night for PF Kyle Kuzma, who had 36 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 12-27 and Los Angeles to 32-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, Los Angeles enters the contest with 48.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 13, 2019 - Cleveland 101 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 14, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 19, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 17, 2016 - Cleveland 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 10, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving returns after missing 26 games
Irving had missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury
-
Heat send Winslow home to see specialist
Winslow played 14 minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday, but was in pain afterward
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Jan. 12 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks beat Blazers, on pace for 70 wins
The Bucks cruised to a 122-101 win to improve to 35-6 on the season
-
Doncic uses passing to put away Sixers
Doncic shot just 4-of-15, but dished out 12 assists in the win
-
Tatum drops career-high 41 in 3 quarters
Tatum finished 16-of-22 from the field to lead the Celtics over the Pelicans
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...