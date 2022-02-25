Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 30-31; Los Angeles 27-31

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-19 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Jazz last week, but they still walked away with a 106-101 victory. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who had 33 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Houston Rockets last Thursday. The Clippers steamrolled past Houston 142-111 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 107-79 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 8-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and power forward Marcus Morris, who had 27 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 27-31 and the Clippers to 30-31. Los Angeles is 10-16 after wins this year, Los Angeles 12-17.

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.60

The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

