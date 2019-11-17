Watch Lakers vs. Hawks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 10-2; Atlanta 4-8
What to Know
The L.A. Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The L.A. Lakers escaped with a win last week against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket last week, 99-97. L.A. Lakers SF LeBron James looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Atlanta on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 150-101 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of SF De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game; he played for 25 minutes with.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. If their 8-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
It was close but no cigar for the L.A. Lakers as they fell 117-113 to Atlanta when the two teams last met in February. Maybe the Lakers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.80
Odds
The Lakers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
Series History
L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. L.A. Lakers 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. L.A. Lakers 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. L.A. Lakers 87
