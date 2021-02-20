Who's Playing

Miami @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Miami 12-17; Los Angeles 22-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Heat bagged a 118-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Miami relied on the efforts of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 27 points, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home by a decisive 109-98 margin. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Miami is now 12-17 while Los Angeles sits at 22-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Lakers come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Odds

The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Miami.