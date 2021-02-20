Who's Playing
Miami @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Miami 12-17; Los Angeles 22-8
What to Know
The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Heat bagged a 118-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Miami relied on the efforts of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 27 points, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home by a decisive 109-98 margin. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points and seven assists along with eight boards.
Miami is now 12-17 while Los Angeles sits at 22-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Lakers come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Miami.
- Oct 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Miami 93
- Oct 09, 2020 - Miami 111 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Miami 114
- Sep 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Miami 98
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 110
- Nov 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Miami 80
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Miami 105
- Nov 18, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 16, 2018 - Miami 92 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Mar 01, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Miami 113
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Miami 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2015 - Miami 101 vs. Los Angeles 88