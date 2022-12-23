Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 8-24; Los Angeles 13-18

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per game. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charlotte Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The matchup between Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 134-120 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 106-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds. The contest made it LBJ's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Los Angeles Clippers an easy 126-105 victory. The Hornets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-40. Point guard LaMelo Ball put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 25 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards. That's Ball's first triple-double of the season.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 117-114 to the Hornets when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.