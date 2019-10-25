Watch Lakers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 0-1; Utah 1-0
Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Utah 50-32
What to Know
Utah will square off against the L.A. Lakers on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Utah took care of business in their home opener. They snuck past Oklahoma City with a 100-95 win. Among those leading the charge for the Jazz was SG Donovan Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (39.39% for 13 threes), the L.A. Lakers couldn't get the better of the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday. The L.A. Lakers came up short against the L.A. Clippers, falling 112-102. The L.A. Lakers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 122-117 victory against the L.A. Clippers when they last met April.
The Jazz were close but no cigar when the two teams last met in April as they fell 113-109 to the Lakers. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Jazz.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 15 games against L.A. Lakers.
- Apr 07, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. L.A. Lakers 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. L.A. Lakers 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. L.A. Lakers 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. L.A. Lakers 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. L.A. Lakers 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. L.A. Lakers 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. L.A. Lakers 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. L.A. Lakers 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. L.A. Lakers 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. L.A. Lakers 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. L.A. Lakers 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. L.A. Lakers 74
