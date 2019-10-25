Watch Lakers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 0-1; Utah 1-0

Last Season Records: L.A. Lakers 37-45; Utah 50-32

What to Know

Utah will square off against the L.A. Lakers on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Utah took care of business in their home opener. They snuck past Oklahoma City with a 100-95 win. Among those leading the charge for the Jazz was SG Donovan Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (39.39% for 13 threes), the L.A. Lakers couldn't get the better of the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday. The L.A. Lakers came up short against the L.A. Clippers, falling 112-102. The L.A. Lakers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 122-117 victory against the L.A. Clippers when they last met April.

The Jazz were close but no cigar when the two teams last met in April as they fell 113-109 to the Lakers. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Jazz.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 15 games against L.A. Lakers.