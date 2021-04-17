Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 42-14; Los Angeles 34-22

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 69-56 deficit. Utah relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 23 rebounds and 13 points in addition to four blocks, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, falling 121-113. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 19 points and seven assists along with six boards. Horton-Tucker hadn't helped his team much against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Horton-Tucker's points were the most he has had all season.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Jazz are now 42-14 while the Lakers sit at 34-22. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.