Who's Playing
Utah @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Utah 42-14; Los Angeles 34-22
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Utah beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 69-56 deficit. Utah relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 23 rebounds and 13 points in addition to four blocks, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, falling 121-113. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 19 points and seven assists along with six boards. Horton-Tucker hadn't helped his team much against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Horton-Tucker's points were the most he has had all season.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Jazz are now 42-14 while the Lakers sit at 34-22. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 24, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74