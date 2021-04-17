Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 42-14; Los Angeles 34-22

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, winning 119-111. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 69-56 deficit. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 23 boards and 13 points along with four blocks, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, falling 121-113. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. Horton-Tucker hadn't helped his team much against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Horton-Tucker's points were the most he has had all year.

Utah's win brought them up to 42-14 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to 34-22. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league. As for the Lakers, they come into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Markieff Morris: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Dennis Schroder: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Utah