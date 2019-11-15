Watch Lakers vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 9-2; Sacramento 4-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 111-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 24th.

Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 107-99.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Lakers took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday by a conclusive 120-94 score. No one put up better numbers for the L.A. Lakers than C JaVale McGee, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 boards along with three blocks.

The Kings are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 4-6 and the L.A. Lakers to 9-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Lakers come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.80%. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Lakers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Sacramento have won nine out of their last 16 games against L.A. Lakers.