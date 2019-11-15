Watch Lakers vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 9-2; Sacramento 4-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Sacramento will be seeking to avenge the 111-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 24th.
Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, winning 107-99.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Lakers took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday by a conclusive 120-94 score. No one put up better numbers for the L.A. Lakers than C JaVale McGee, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 18 points and 17 boards along with three blocks.
The Kings are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 4-6 and the L.A. Lakers to 9-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Lakers come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.80%. So the cards are definitely stacked in the L.A. Lakers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Sacramento have won nine out of their last 16 games against L.A. Lakers.
- Mar 24, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 30, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 121 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. L.A. Lakers 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 101 vs. Sacramento 86
- Apr 01, 2018 - Sacramento 84 vs. L.A. Lakers 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 99 vs. Sacramento 86
- Nov 22, 2017 - Sacramento 113 vs. L.A. Lakers 102
- Apr 07, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 98 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 14, 2017 - Sacramento 97 vs. L.A. Lakers 96
- Dec 12, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. L.A. Lakers 92
- Nov 10, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 101 vs. Sacramento 91
- Mar 15, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. L.A. Lakers 98
- Jan 20, 2016 - Sacramento 112 vs. L.A. Lakers 93
- Jan 07, 2016 - Sacramento 118 vs. L.A. Lakers 115
- Oct 30, 2015 - Sacramento 132 vs. L.A. Lakers 114
