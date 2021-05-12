Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 38-30; Los Angeles 38-30

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will stay at home another game and welcome the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Staples Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lakers had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, taking their game 123-110. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis was on fire, posting a double-double on 42 points and 12 boards along with five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday. New York can attribute much of their success to point guard Derrick Rose, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds, and small forward Reggie Bullock, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Lakers up to 38-30 and New York to 38-30. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the contest with only 106.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for New York, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

Apr 12, 2021 - New York 111 vs. Los Angeles 96

Jan 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 100 vs. New York 92

Jan 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. New York 87

Mar 17, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Los Angeles 123

Jan 04, 2019 - New York 119 vs. Los Angeles 112

Jan 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. New York 107

Dec 12, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Los Angeles 109

Feb 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 121 vs. New York 107

Dec 11, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Los Angeles 112

Mar 13, 2016 - New York 90 vs. Los Angeles 87

Nov 08, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Los Angeles 95

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marc Gasol: Game-Time Decision (Finger)

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for New York