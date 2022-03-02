Through 3 Quarters

Down 15 at the end of last quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers have now snagged the lead. After three quarters neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Lakers lead 87-85 over the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward LeBron James and power forward Carmelo Anthony. The former has 20 points along with eight boards, while the latter has 15 points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Austin Reaves' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Point guard Luka Doncic (18 points) has been the top scorer for Dallas.

Dallas hasn't lost 84% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 36-25; Los Angeles 27-33

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (11-11), but not for long. Dallas' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Lakers. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 107-101 win. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 88-74 deficit. Point guard Luka Doncic and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds and the latter had 24 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 123-95 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Lakers were down 95-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Russell Westbrook wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Westbrook finished with 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Dallas is now 36-25 while Los Angeles sits at 27-33. Dallas is 19-16 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 17-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles and Dallas both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Austin Reaves: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

D.J. Augustin: Out (Not Injury Related)

Avery Bradley: Out (Knee)

Wenyen Gabriel: Out (Not Injury Related)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Dallas