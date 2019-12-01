Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-2; Dallas 12-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Lakers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Washington Wizards last Friday and carried off a 125-103 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-49.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns last week, winning 120-113. SG Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 17-2 and Dallas to 12-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the game with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.66

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.