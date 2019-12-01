Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 17-2; Dallas 12-6
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Lakers were the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Washington Wizards last Friday and carried off a 125-103 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-49.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns last week, winning 120-113. SG Luka Doncic had a stellar game for Dallas as he almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 17-2 and Dallas to 12-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the game with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $126.66
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110
- Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93
