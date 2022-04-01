Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 33-43; Los Angeles 31-45
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a win, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 122-109 to the Utah Jazz. The losing side was boosted by center Dwight Howard, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans picked up a 117-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. New Orleans' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.22
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 27, 2022 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 27, 2022 - New Orleans 123 vs. Los Angeles 95
- May 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 110 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 23, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 95
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 123 vs. New Orleans 113
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91