Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 33-43; Los Angeles 31-45

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a win, while the Lakers will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 122-109 to the Utah Jazz. The losing side was boosted by center Dwight Howard, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans picked up a 117-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. New Orleans' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.22

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.