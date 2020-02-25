Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 25-32; Los Angeles 43-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

New Orleans strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 115-101. Point guard Jrue Holiday and small forward Zion Williamson were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 assists in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single basket, 114-112. The Lakers can attribute much of their success to small forward LeBron James, who had 29 points and nine assists along with eight boards, and power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards. That's six consecutive double-doubles for AD.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 25-32 and Los Angeles to 43-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 116 on average. Los Angeles has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.