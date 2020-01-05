Watch Lakers vs. Pistons: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Detroit 13-23; Los Angeles 28-7
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Detroit beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday. PG Derrick Rose (22 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans last week, winning 123-113. PF Anthony Davis was an one-man wrecking crew for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 46 points and 13 boards.
Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-13 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles is now 28-7 while Detroit sits at 13-23. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Lakers enter the game with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.99
Odds
The Lakers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Detroit 111 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Detroit 100
- Mar 26, 2018 - Detroit 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Oct 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 08, 2017 - Detroit 121 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 15, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 06, 2015 - Detroit 111 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Detroit 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Kevin Love erupts at Cavs GM
Kevin Love is not happy in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers haven't found a trade for him yet
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 5 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Knicks vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Knicks vs. Clippers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Kawhi denies cancelled Knicks meeting
This is just the latest in a string of PR failures for the Knicks
-
Vince Carter plays in fourth decade
Vince Carter's longevity hit a new peak on Saturday against the Pacers
-
Nets' Irving says surgery a possibility
The All-Star said he will see how his shoulder responds in the next few weeks
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...