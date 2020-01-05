Watch Lakers vs. Pistons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 13-23; Los Angeles 28-7

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Detroit beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday. PG Derrick Rose (22 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans last week, winning 123-113. PF Anthony Davis was an one-man wrecking crew for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 46 points and 13 boards.

Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-13 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles is now 28-7 while Detroit sits at 13-23. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons are fourth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, the Lakers enter the game with 48.30% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.99

Odds

The Lakers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.