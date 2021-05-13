Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 16-53; Los Angeles 39-30

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Sept. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Houston is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET May 12 at Staples Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.51 points per contest.

Houston ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Monday, losing 140-129. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 101-99 win over the New York Knicks. The Lakers' center Andre Drummond filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 39-30 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 16-53. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 100

Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 102

Sep 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Houston 96

Sep 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Houston 100

Sep 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Houston 102

Sep 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 109

Sep 04, 2020 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 97

Aug 06, 2020 - Houston 113 vs. Los Angeles 97

Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Los Angeles 111

Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 115

Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106

Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134

Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111

Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115

Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99

Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142

Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116

Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95

Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95

Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114

Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110

Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95

Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87

Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marc Gasol: Game-Time Decision (Finger)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Kyle Kuzma: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Talen Horton-Tucker: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Groin)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)

Alex Caruso: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Houston