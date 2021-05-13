Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 16-53; Los Angeles 39-30
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Sept. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Houston is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET May 12 at Staples Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.51 points per contest.
Houston ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Monday, losing 140-129. Houston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points and six assists along with eight rebounds, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 101-99 win over the New York Knicks. The Lakers' center Andre Drummond filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 39-30 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 16-53. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
Odds
The Lakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 100
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Houston 96
- Sep 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Houston 100
- Sep 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 109
- Sep 04, 2020 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Aug 06, 2020 - Houston 113 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Marc Gasol: Game-Time Decision (Finger)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Kyle Kuzma: Game-Time Decision (Back)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: Game-Time Decision (Calf)
- LeBron James: Out (Ankle)
- Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)
- Anthony Davis: Out (Groin)
- Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)
- Alex Caruso: Out (Foot)
Injury Report for Houston
- DaQuan Jeffries: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)
- Avery Bradley: Out (Personal)
- Sterling Brown: Out (Forehead)
- Christian Wood: Out (Ankle)
- Danuel House Jr.: Out (Ankle)
- D.J. Wilson: Out (Covid-19)
- Kevin Porter: Out (Ankle)
- David Nwaba: Out (Wrist)
- Dante Exum: Out for the Season (Calf)
- John Wall: Out for the Season (Hamstring)