Watch Lakers vs. Spurs: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 22-27; Los Angeles 37-11
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 108-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 27 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Saturday as they won 129-113. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who had 21 points and six assists.
The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Antonio is now 22-27 while the Lakers sit at 37-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the game boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.9. But Los Angeles enters the matchup with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $258.99
Odds
The Lakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 11, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 87
