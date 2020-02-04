Watch Lakers vs. Spurs: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 22-27; Los Angeles 37-11

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Staples Center. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 108-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 27 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Saturday as they won 129-113. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who had 21 points and six assists.

The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio is now 22-27 while the Lakers sit at 37-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the game boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.9. But Los Angeles enters the matchup with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $258.99

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.