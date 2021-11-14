Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 4-8; Los Angeles 7-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (11-11), but not for long. The Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Staples Center. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 125-121 victory from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 107-83 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 123-109 margin. San Antonio was down 102-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell (20 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 7-6 while San Antonio sits at 4-8. Los Angeles is 3-2 after losses this year, San Antonio 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles and San Antonio both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.