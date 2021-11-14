Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 4-8; Los Angeles 7-6
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (11-11), but not for long. The Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Staples Center. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 125-121 victory from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 107-83 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 123-109 margin. San Antonio was down 102-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell (20 points) was the top scorer for the Spurs.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
Los Angeles is now 7-6 while San Antonio sits at 4-8. Los Angeles is 3-2 after losses this year, San Antonio 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles and San Antonio both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 04, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 11, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 87