Watch Lakers vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 21-32; Los Angeles 39-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Los Angeles took down the Golden State Warriors 125-120 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, falling 117-108. The losing side was boosted by center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 19 boards.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 39-12 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 21-32. Los Angeles is 31-7 after wins this season, and Phoenix is 15-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.10
Odds
The Lakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101
