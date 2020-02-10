Watch Lakers vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 21-32; Los Angeles 39-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Los Angeles took down the Golden State Warriors 125-120 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, falling 117-108. The losing side was boosted by center Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 19 boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 39-12 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 21-32. Los Angeles is 31-7 after wins this season, and Phoenix is 15-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.10

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.