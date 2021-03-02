Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 22-11; Los Angeles 24-11

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. The Suns are on the road again Tuesday and play against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET March 2 at Staples Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Phoenix on Sunday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking their matchup 118-99. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 43 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took their game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday by a conclusive 117-91 score. The oddsmakers were on Los Angeles' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their small forward LeBron James did his thing and had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Suns are now 22-11 while the Lakers sit at 24-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.5 on average. But Los Angeles is even better: they enter the contest with only 105.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Los Angeles a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.