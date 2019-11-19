Watch Lakers vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 11-2; Oklahoma City 5-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. The L.A. Lakers are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Everything went the L.A. Lakers' way against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as they made off with a 122-101 win. SF LeBron James had a stellar game for the Lakers as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and 12 dimes along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 90-88. PG Dennis Schroder wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; he finished with 12 points on 6-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

The L.A. Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The L.A. Lakers' victory lifted them to 11-2 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the L.A. Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.