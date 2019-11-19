Watch Lakers vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 11-2; Oklahoma City 5-8
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. The L.A. Lakers are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Everything went the L.A. Lakers' way against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as they made off with a 122-101 win. SF LeBron James had a stellar game for the Lakers as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and 12 dimes along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 90-88. PG Dennis Schroder wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; he finished with 12 points on 6-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.
The L.A. Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The L.A. Lakers' victory lifted them to 11-2 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the L.A. Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against L.A. Lakers.
- Apr 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. L.A. Lakers 103
- Jan 17, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 138 vs. Oklahoma City 128
- Jan 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. L.A. Lakers 100
- Feb 08, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 106 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Feb 04, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. L.A. Lakers 90
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. L.A. Lakers 96
- Feb 24, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. L.A. Lakers 93
- Nov 22, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 111 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Oct 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. L.A. Lakers 96
- Apr 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. L.A. Lakers 79
- Jan 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. L.A. Lakers 113
- Dec 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. L.A. Lakers 85
- Dec 19, 2015 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. L.A. Lakers 78
