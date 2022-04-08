Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-56; Los Angeles 31-49

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET April 8 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Thursday, the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on the road by a decisive 128-112 margin. The losing side was boosted by small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 40 points.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 137-101, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Thunder were down 106-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of Melvin Frazier Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The losses put Oklahoma City at 24-56 and Los Angeles at 31-49. Neither team can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now. Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Oklahoma City Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count Oklahoma City out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.