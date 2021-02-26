Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 18-13; Los Angeles 22-11

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.61 points per game before their contest Friday. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Staples Center. The Trail Blazers earned a 115-107 in their most recent matchup in December of last year.

It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Portland was not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-106 to the Nuggets. Despite their loss, Rip City got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 dimes along with seven rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 114-89 punch to the gut against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Lakers were down 90-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Horton-Tucker finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.