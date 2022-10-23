Who's Playing
Portland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Portland 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Lakers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met this past Thursday. Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 103-97 to the Clippers. Point guard Russell Westbrook had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only two points on 0-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 113-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and seven boards.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Trail Blazers are 2-0 ATS.
Portland's win lifted them to 2-0 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 139 vs. Portland 106
- Nov 06, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 90
- May 07, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 93
- Dec 28, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Aug 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Portland 122
- Aug 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Portland 115
- Aug 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Portland 108
- Aug 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 88
- Aug 18, 2020 - Portland 100 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 31, 2020 - Portland 127 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 05, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 02, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Portland 97 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 10, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Jan 05, 2017 - Portland 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Nov 22, 2015 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 93