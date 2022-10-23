Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 2-0; Los Angeles 0-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Lakers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met this past Thursday. Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 103-97 to the Clippers. Point guard Russell Westbrook had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only two points on 0-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 113-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and seven boards.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Trail Blazers are 2-0 ATS.

Portland's win lifted them to 2-0 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Portland can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.