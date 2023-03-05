Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 34-30; Los Angeles 30-34
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Allowing an average of 117.17 points per game, the Warriors have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
Golden State picked up a 108-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, falling 110-102. Center Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points along with five rebounds.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Warriors lost to the Lakers on the road by a decisive 124-111 margin. Can Golden State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 11, 2023 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 18, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 07, 2022 - Golden State 128 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 05, 2022 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 12, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Oct 19, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 114
- May 19, 2021 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Golden State 97
- Feb 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77