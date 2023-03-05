Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 34-30; Los Angeles 30-34

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Allowing an average of 117.17 points per game, the Warriors have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Golden State picked up a 108-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, falling 110-102. Center Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points along with five rebounds.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Warriors lost to the Lakers on the road by a decisive 124-111 margin. Can Golden State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.