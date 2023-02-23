Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 29-29; Los Angeles 27-32
What to Know
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.53 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Golden State came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, falling 134-124. Shooting guard Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Los Angeles and the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Lakers wrapped it up with a 120-102 victory at home. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 27-32 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 29-29. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if Golden State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.
