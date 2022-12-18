Who's Playing

Washington @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Washington 11-19; Los Angeles 12-16

What to Know

The Washington Wizards might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Crypto.com Arena. The Wizards will be seeking to avenge the 130-119 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played December 4th.

Washington came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 102-93. The top scorers for Washington were center Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) and power forward Kyle Kuzma (17 points).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets at home this past Friday as they won 126-108. It was another big night for the Lakers' small forward LeBron James, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards. LBJ's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 12-16 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 11-19. Allowing an average of 116.25 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.47

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.