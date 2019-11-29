Watch Lakers vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 16-2; Washington 6-10
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.81 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Los Angeles Lakers' court at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Wizards can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winning 140-132. Among those leading the charge for the Wizards was SG Bradley Beal, who had 35 points and six assists.
As for Los Angeles, Los Angeles has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past New Orleans 114-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 38-25 deficit.
Their wins bumped the Wizards to 6-10 and the Lakers to 16-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wizards rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. The Lakers are completely their equal: they also come into the game with 48.20% field goal percentage. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $133.90
Odds
The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 235
Series History
Washington have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Washington 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 09, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 28, 2017 - Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 02, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 27, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 104
