Watch Lakers vs. Wolves NBA Christmas Day online, live stream, TV channel, odds, tip time
The Lakers won't have Lonzo when they take on Jimmy Butler and the Wolves in the Christmas night cap
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT, TNT app (requires subscriber login)
Odds and analysis
Analysis: Two of the league's most exciting young teams will take part in the last game on Christmas Day, as you try to keep your eyes open from too much ham and egg nog. Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram have made the Lakers must-watch TV over the past month, while the Timberwolves have become one of the Western Conference's best teams with Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins leading the way.
Unfortunately for fans looking to get a close look at Ball, the Lakers rookie will be sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Ball's absence will surely affect the Lakers, who love to play fast -- they lead the league in pace. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, take a more deliberate approach (20th in pace). It will be interesting to see which team is able to dictate the tempo early. The Lakers will have their hands full with Towns, and will likely have to sacrifice offense at times to use Andrew Bogut to cover him with Brook Lopez out due to an ankle injury.
Despite adding Butler and Taj Gibson, the Wolves' defense has been bad again this season under Tom Thibodeau, so we could see a wild, high-scoring affair to end a wonderful holiday slate of games.
