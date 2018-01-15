WATCH: LaMelo Ball flubs alley-oop to himself during Lithuanian game

The Ball Experience in Lithuania has been a roller coaster so far. That didn't change on Monday, either.

The Ball brothers had solid showing in their third pro game for BC Prienai at the BBB Challenge Games. LiAngelo Ball had 29 points in a blowout win over BC Lietuvos, but his younger brother managed to top that. LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 31 points and shot 50-percent from the field while doing so. The 16-year-old LaMelo also added nine assists, eight steals and four rebounds to his stat line.

But while young LaMelo was clearly feeling himself on Monday, it appears he may have gotten a little too cocky late in the game. After receiving a long pass with nobody in front of him, the youngster passed up an easy bucket in an attempt to make the highlight reel for a self alley-oop off the backboard.

Considering he's still relatively new to the whole dunking thing, that was a pretty unwise decision.

LaMelo Ball tries to throw an alley-oop to himself and misses (via @ballislife) pic.twitter.com/SCx9hPycnN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

Of course, it's a little easier to forgive bold displays like this when the kid's team is up by 44 points with under two minutes remaining in the game, but the scouts are probably gonna want to see the kid reel it in when it comes to the overconfident flashiness. Then again, the Ball family's brand is essentially built on overconfident flashiness.

As for the other Ball brother, well, he took notice of his brother's ambitious attempt and he seemed to get a kick out of it.

Okay @MELOD1P grabbing rim now I see you 😂 HA https://t.co/0Q7WiUSBDl — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) January 15, 2018

For what it's worth, LaMelo showed that he can do a little bit more than just grab rim.

LaMelo Ball got the BOUNCE on the break 🚀 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/l4dTPdgeT6 — Overtime (@overtime) January 15, 2018

Not bad, but you're not supposed to go from the kiddie pool straight to the deep end. Baby steps, Baby Ball.