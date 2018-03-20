Watch LaVar Ball discover his son LiAngelo got tattoos: 'The fool went crazy'

LaVar Ball has made a career out of being expressive, but he's no fan of being expressive with tattoos. That's why, as documented in a recent episode of "Ball in the Family," his son LiAngelo all but got kicked out of the Big Baller household.

Forced to go shirtless during a trip to a Lithuanian spa (this really sounds like reality TV, doesn't it?), the 19-year-old Ball had no choice but to show off a chest full of new tattoos in front of LaVar, and the always-outspoken Big Baller CEO let it be known that "the fool went crazy."

"Gelo crazy," LaVar said. "Crazy ... so I guess when we get back home, you got somewhere else to stay, because I ain't letting you stay in my house with that all over your chest. I told you if you living in my presence, you better live my way."

When I tell you Lavar got me over crying the way he reacted to Gelo getting tatted behind his back 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S98TvE8Gjo — B💜 (@barbaradajour) March 19, 2018

LiAngelo, a former UCLA recruit who now plays in the Lithuanian Basketball League, can be seen saying he's nervous to tell LaVar about the fresh ink before the spa trip.

As if Papa Ball wouldn't have found something else to holler about.