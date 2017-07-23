WATCH: LaVar Ball earns tech, forfeits AAU playoff game after pulling team off court

In an AAU basketball game on Saturday, LaVar Ball pulled his team off the floor after earning a technical foul for arguing a call on his own player and directing expletives at a referee.

The sequence took place during an AAU playoff game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in California. Because LaVar pulled the Big Ballers off the floor, the game was ruled a forfeit -- despite his team holding a 9-point lead at the time of the incident, according to USA Today.

Ball, who coaches his youngest son LaMelo, a UCLA commit, was upset about the foul call and continuously repeated, "That's not a foul, that's not a foul." He then directed a profanity at the referee to describe the call, which earned him the technical foul, and subsequently directed his team to pack their bags and walk away.

In a video from Overtime captured outside the gym, Ball can be heard saying, "I'm not gonna have my guys playing hard and they cheating. I don't play that s---."

This is hardly the first time Ball has been at the center of controversy this year. The father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo has made a habit of grabbing headlines with his antics, most recently engaging 76ers big man Joel Embiid in a war of words, resulting in Embiid getting fined by the NBA for cursing.