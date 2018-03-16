WATCH: LeBron James absolutely destroys Jusuf Nurkic with vicious poster dunk
When LeBron's coming down the lane, you should just get out of the way
Every once in a while, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James looks a step slow, misses a defensive rotation or falls short on a fourth-quarter jumper and you think to yourself, "OK, he's finally getting old."
But then he goes and does something like he did on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, and we're left in awe once again. In the first quarter, LeBron turned the corner and thoroughly destroyed both the rim and Jusuf Nurkic with a thunderous dunk.
Yep, that's a 33-year-old man in his 15th NBA season, who has played in seven straight Finals. We've been wondering for a long time whether LeBron is actually an alien, but this pretty much confirms it.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, news
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
-
Benson leaves lasting basketball legacy
Benson's love of the region was even evident in the name change from the Hornets to the Pe...
-
Buss: Best Laker ever may be on roster
Jeanie Buss had an eye toward the future with her response on Thursday's edition of 'Reiter's...
-
LeBron: Lillard absolutely a 'superstar'
Lillard and the Blazers have won 10 games in a row, and face LeBron's Cavs next
-
Ainge: Irving may require knee surgery
Irving has been nursing a sore knee, which he's been dealing with throughout the season
-
What will Cavs look like in playoffs?
At this point, it's still hard to know what Tyronn Lue's playoff rotation will look like