WATCH: LeBron James absolutely destroys Jusuf Nurkic with vicious poster dunk

Every once in a while, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James looks a step slow, misses a defensive rotation or falls short on a fourth-quarter jumper and you think to yourself, "OK, he's finally getting old."

But then he goes and does something like he did on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, and we're left in awe once again. In the first quarter, LeBron turned the corner and thoroughly destroyed both the rim and Jusuf Nurkic with a thunderous dunk.

Yep, that's a 33-year-old man in his 15th NBA season, who has played in seven straight Finals. We've been wondering for a long time whether LeBron is actually an alien, but this pretty much confirms it.