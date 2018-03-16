WATCH: LeBron James, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue get into shouting match on bench
Cleveland's superstar and coach got heated on the bench in a losing effort to the Blazers
LeBron James is a passionate guy. You don't win multiple championships, MVPs and become one of the greatest players in NBA history without caring about the game. On Thursday night, video caught some of that passion spilling into a heated discussion between James and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.
Video caught James and Lue in a discussion of some kind on the bench. It was clearly involved shouting between two competitors who wanted to win. The video could be taken a lot of ways. It could seen as James telling Lue what to do, but that seems like an overreaction.
James and the Cavs are always going to have a spotlight on them, especially in a season like this where they've struggled for so much of it. So any argument between James and his coach is going to get analyzed to oblivion. However, there really isn't much to this moment.
In sports, players and coaches get in arguments and fight. That's what happens when there's a lot of energy involved in something. Competitors want to win and sometimes that energy is going to spill over into an argument. This could actually be seen as a good thing, because the teams that quit on a season don't argue. They just sit there until it's over.
