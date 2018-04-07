WATCH: LeBron James dunks all over Ersan Ilyasova, then viciously stares him down

We were treated to one of the best games of the NBA season on Friday, with 76ers rookie Ben Simmons going toe-to-toe with Cavaliers star LeBron James. Eventually the Sixers hung on for an exciting 132-130 win, as both Simmons and James put up triple-doubles.

Simmons had plenty of highlight plays, but none could top this dunk from James in the fourth quarter. He came off a screen, saw the open lane and didn't pay any attention to the fact that Ersan Ilyasova was standing in front of him as he threw down a monstrous dunk. Afterward, James shot some daggers in Ilyasova's direction on his way back down the court.

The obligatory reminder: LeBron is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. That is all. Please carry on.