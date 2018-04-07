WATCH: LeBron James dunks all over Ersan Ilyasova, then viciously stares him down
LeBron showed the Sixers he meant business with a thunderous dunk
We were treated to one of the best games of the NBA season on Friday, with 76ers rookie Ben Simmons going toe-to-toe with Cavaliers star LeBron James. Eventually the Sixers hung on for an exciting 132-130 win, as both Simmons and James put up triple-doubles.
Simmons had plenty of highlight plays, but none could top this dunk from James in the fourth quarter. He came off a screen, saw the open lane and didn't pay any attention to the fact that Ersan Ilyasova was standing in front of him as he threw down a monstrous dunk. Afterward, James shot some daggers in Ilyasova's direction on his way back down the court.
The obligatory reminder: LeBron is 33 years old and in his 15th NBA season. That is all. Please carry on.
