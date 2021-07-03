We've seen LeBron James wear many hats over the years. Superstar player. Recruiter. Movie star. Activist. Father. But on Friday, we got to witness a role that could certainly be in his future if he wants it to be: coach.

His son Bronny had a game on Friday, and as he warmed up, James got on the court with him to give out some valuable pointers. The best part? The game was being played at his former high school: St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. The building is even named after him: LeBron James Arena.

James barely got any time off last offseason. The Lakers won the championship in October and the NBA season started only 71 days later. But this season, the Lakers were knocked out in the first round. That not only gives James plenty of time to recover from the ankle injury that limited him against the Phoenix Suns, but also to work with his son, Bronny, who is a top prospect in his own right.

He is ranked No. 28 overall in the class of 2023 as a sophomore at Sierra Canyon, according to 247Sports, and he is widely expected to reach the NBA in the next several years. The elder James has spoken publicly about his desire to play with his son in the pros before his illustrious career comes to an end, so in a sense, this coaching could go beyond their father-son relationship. He might be giving tips to a future teammate.