WATCH: LeBron James jokes about an interesting strategy to fix his hairline
King James said on Instagram he should be able to take the hair from his beard and put it onto his head
Jokes about LeBron James' hairline are nothing new around the internet, but on Friday, King James decided to flip the script by poking some fun at himself.
Hanging out in the weight room, LeBron was filming himself for Instagram, and asked rhetorically how come his new teammate and old friend Dwyane Wade still has a nice full head of hair. Richard Jefferson, who is completely bald, then jumped in and asked if LeBron was talking about him, which was pretty funny.
Afterwords, LeBron then suggested a pretty interesting strategy to fix his hairline. "What I was trying to say is, why can't I just like velcro this off," LeBron said, miming ripping off his beard. "And put it on top of here," referring to his head.
The whole thing is a pretty funny video, and worth taking a few seconds to check out.
Not sure that LeBron's strategy to rip off his beard and attach it to the top of his head is going to work though.
