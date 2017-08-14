WATCH: LeBron James Jr. throws alley-oops to Hassan Whiteside
LeBron's son was playing in the Miami Pro-Am alongside the Miami Heat big man
Earlier this weekend we saw LeBron James take some time off from the court to jump in the DJ booth at a Miami club, but one member of the James family was putting in work on the court.
The King's eldest son, LeBron James Jr., got on the floor during the Miami Pro Am and proceeded to excite the crowd, tossing alley-oops left and right to the Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside.
At one point, Whiteside even lifted the younger James so he could slam one home.
Of course, it was a pro-am, so there was minimal defense being played, but it was still pretty sweet to see LeBron's son out there putting on a show.
As for his LeBron's thoughts, well...
James Jr. is just 12 years old, so it'll be a while until we even see him putting in work at the high school level, but suffice it so say, his opponents when he gets there are going to be looking forward to facing him.
