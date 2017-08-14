WATCH: LeBron James Jr. throws alley-oops to Hassan Whiteside

LeBron's son was playing in the Miami Pro-Am alongside the Miami Heat big man

Earlier this weekend we saw LeBron James take some time off from the court to jump in the DJ booth at a Miami club, but one member of the James family was putting in work on the court. 

The King's eldest son, LeBron James Jr., got on the floor during the Miami Pro Am and proceeded to excite the crowd, tossing alley-oops left and right to the Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside

At one point, Whiteside even lifted the younger James so he could slam one home. 

Of course, it was a pro-am, so there was minimal defense being played, but it was still pretty sweet to see LeBron's son out there putting on a show. 

As for his LeBron's thoughts, well...

James Jr. is just 12 years old, so it'll be a while until we even see him putting in work at the high school level, but suffice it so say, his opponents when he gets there are going to be looking forward to facing him. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories