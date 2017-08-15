WATCH: LeBron James, Melo, Kevin Durant get together for star-studded pickup game

Imagine walking into your local fitness center for some afternoon pickup ball, only to see LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and a number of other NBA stars already running the gym.

Such was the case for anyone at Life Time Athletic at Sky in Manhattan on Monday, as The King and Co. got in some full-court work.

Understandably, the videos were quick to hit the internet, as it's not every day that multiple All-Stars, and the two best players in the world, are playing pickup ball together at a random gym.

An incredible run today. One of the best open runs of all time? You decide. #AcademyBasketball #RelentlessPursuit pic.twitter.com/bNeHpgG11r — Academy Basketball (@__TheAcademy) August 15, 2017

PT.2 M7 @academy.basketball BLACK OPS Session @liveatsky #STAYME7O A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Not even a week ago, LeBron James was tweeting about how he needed to get a run in because he was sick of the offseason.

Man I need some run!! Where y'all hooping at?? Off season please hurry up and end, I have basketball Jones!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

Well you're not going to get much closer to a regular season NBA atmosphere in the summer than playing pickup with Durant, Anthony, J.R. Smith, Enes Kanter, and Dahntay Jones, among others.

Even if it was just a pickup game, this was still pretty sweet to watch, and must have been unbelievable for anyone lucky enough to have been in the gym.