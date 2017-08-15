WATCH: LeBron James, Melo, Kevin Durant get together for star-studded pickup game
The three stars were joined by a number of other NBA players
Imagine walking into your local fitness center for some afternoon pickup ball, only to see LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and a number of other NBA stars already running the gym.
Such was the case for anyone at Life Time Athletic at Sky in Manhattan on Monday, as The King and Co. got in some full-court work.
Understandably, the videos were quick to hit the internet, as it's not every day that multiple All-Stars, and the two best players in the world, are playing pickup ball together at a random gym.
Not even a week ago, LeBron James was tweeting about how he needed to get a run in because he was sick of the offseason.
Well you're not going to get much closer to a regular season NBA atmosphere in the summer than playing pickup with Durant, Anthony, J.R. Smith, Enes Kanter, and Dahntay Jones, among others.
Even if it was just a pickup game, this was still pretty sweet to watch, and must have been unbelievable for anyone lucky enough to have been in the gym.
