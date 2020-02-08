WATCH: LeBron James' reverse windmill dunk was an exact copy of a dunk from Kobe Bryant in 2001
Two of the greatest players to put on a Lakers jersey continue to share commonalities
During the Lakers game against the Rockets on Thursday, Avery Bradley picked off a pass from Russell Westbrook and dished the ball out to LeBron James, who was by himself on a fast break. Ever the showman, James scored on the other end with an emphatic reverse windmill dunk that got Staples Center on its feet.
Somehow, the highlight has only continued to become even more impressive after the fact. First, there was the incredible photo taken under the basket of the dunk itself. What came later was the realization from someone on the Lakers' social media team that LeBron's dunk was nearly the exact same as one the late Kobe Bryant pulled off in the early days of his career. The set up and result are identical: the player, running solo on a fast break after a turnover, takes the pass from a teammate and ends the play with a reverse windmill.
Whoever found this clip and noticed the similarities deserves a generous raise. Consider for a second just how many emphatic dunks Kobe pulled off throughout this career, and you'll realize the ability to almost immediately recall the one that matches a modern highlight to a T -- save for the opponent -- is pretty darn impressive.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron's epic dunk captured
The epic photo now has an epic video to go with it
-
Heat's deadline moves unusual in context
Miami's trade deadline either makes no sense or perfect sense, with nothing in between
-
Report: Hornets, Williams nearing buyout
Williams will be a valuable commodity on several contending teams looking for wing depth
-
Bucks and Lakers stood pat at deadline
David Samson believes there was a reason why they chose not to make a move
-
Kerr questions Russell's fit with Dubs
The Warriors coach didn't hold back on his opinions of his former guard
-
Top Picks: Three NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant