WATCH: LeBron James teases 'Space Jam 2' jersey with Taco Tuesday social media post

Things you can count on: death, taxes, and now added to that list, LeBron James "Taco Tuesday" videos.

In the latest edition of the weekly posts, the three-time NBA champion gave a brief look at the the Space Jam 2 jerseys.

James shot the video while on set of the sequel saying he wished he could show the whole jersey, but for now fans just get to see a few of the colors.

In the sneak peak he shows a teal jersey with an orange stripe around the neck. No news on how the logo will look and how it will differ from the original Tune Squad Space Jam uniform.

Here is how the jersey (so far) compares to the iconic original:

New Tune Squad unis for Space Jam 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/8MSEWTN8OY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 23, 2019

People are already noting similarities between the little bit of the jersey James showed and the 1996 NBA All-Star jerseys.

space jam 2 jerseys looking like the 96 allstar game jerseys 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/3xhsN6JTQj — receipts szn (@srekal_) July 23, 2019

The focus of the video was not just about the jerseys, of course the current Lakers star had to show off his Tuesday meal. He said, "You thought y'all was gonna go all day without me saying 'taco Tuesday'", then panned to others on set around him.

Space Jam came out in November of 1996 starring Michael Jordan the sequel will reportedly feature Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi among others alongside James, and has a release date of July 16, 2021. Fans will have to wait a while to see the rest of the details in the jersey, and in the movie, but will have lots of 'taco Tuesday' content to hold them over in the meantime.